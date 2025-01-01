KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — An Indonesian woman was found dead in a budget hotel room in Bandar Kinrara, Selangor last night.

The woman’s body was discovered by a hotel worker about 9pm and reported to the management, which informed the police, according to local Malay daily Sinar Harian.

“At the moment, investigations are being conducted at the scene, including involving forensic officers to gather any available evidence,” Serdang district police chief Assistant Commissioner A.A. Anbalagan was quoted as saying.

The police are expected to issue a press statement on the case soon.

Sinar Harian, which was at the scene, reported that several police officers, including the mobile patrol unit, were conducting security measures around the area.





