KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has obtained an injunction order from the High Court here today prohibiting blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, from continuing to issue defamatory statements against him.

Judicial Commissioner (JC) Gan Techiong, in allowing the ex-parte application, said Razarudin has shown the existence of a serious issue in the case and it needs to be tried.

“The words and sentences used by the defendant (Wan Muhammad Azri) clearly refer to Razarudin and are slanderous. An injunction against the defendant should be issued by this court immediately to prohibit and prevent the defendant as requested by the plaintiff,” said JC Gan, who then set Jan 10 for the inter-parte hearing.

The court also issued an injunction to prohibit and prevent Wan Muhammad Azri from publishing or posting defamatory statements directed at Razarudin on all social media platforms pending the disposal of the suit.

In addition, the court also issued an injunction order prohibiting Wan Muhammad Azri from publishing or causing the re-publication of statements, videos, statuses and comments or any form of reference to the plaintiff in person or position as the IGP in writing, verbally either online on social media platforms and through short messaging applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

Wan Muhammad Azri was also ordered to withdraw, take down and delete the publication of his video broadcasts on Youtube, Tiktok, Facebook, Telegram and X dated Dec 14, 15, 20 and 22 this year which contained defamatory statements against Razarudin.

On Dec 26, Razarudin filed an RM3 million lawsuit against Wan Muhammad Azri for allegedly defaming him, whereby the alleged defamatory remarks also mentioned Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He is seeking damages for oral and written defamation, as well as general, aggravated or exemplary and special damages.

Razarudin is also seeking an injunction order to prevent Wan Muhammad Azri, his agent or any other party from issuing defamatory statements and words in addition to publishing or causing the re-publication of the defamatory statements. — Bernama