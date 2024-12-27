KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Strengthening digital safety and imposing stiffer penalties are among the key measures proposed by the Alliance for a Safe Community to check rising incidents of missing children and child sex abuse.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, said the urgency to address this issue cannot be overstated, as statistics show that many missing children are at risk of falling victim to exploitation, including human trafficking and sexual abuse.

“These alarming trends represent a grave threat to the safety and well-being of our children — the most vulnerable members of our society. Every child deserves to live free from fear, harm and exploitation.

“Every missing child is a tragedy that leaves families devastated and communities shaken. Child sex abuse, whether committed by strangers or individuals known to the child, is a heinous crime with long-lasting psychological and physical effects,” he said in a statement here today.

Lee said it is essential to strengthen cybersecurity measures to detect and shut down illicit activities, as many predators operate online. Besides, parents must also be educated on how to monitor their children’s online activities effectively.

He also called for comprehensive sex education, with schools implementing age-appropriate sex education programmes that teach children about personal boundaries, recognising inappropriate behaviour and reporting abuse without fear.

All institutions including schools, religious organisations and recreational centres must adopt mandatory reporting protocols for suspected child abuse, he said. Hotlines and digital platforms for anonymous reporting should be widely promoted, while laws protecting children must be robust and rigorously enforced.

“Stiffer penalties should be imposed on perpetrators of child sex abuse and human trafficking. Additionally, law enforcement agencies need enhanced tools and training to locate missing children swiftly and handle abuse cases with sensitivity,” he said.

Lee said that public awareness of these issues needs to be enhanced, with parents, guardians and caregivers being educated about the risks that children face and equipped with knowledge to identify signs of grooming or abuse.

Community participation at all levels of society, such as neighbourhood watch programmes, community patrols and volunteer initiatives, should also be fostered, as they can act as a first line of defence in safeguarding children.

Lee also called for adequate funding for shelter homes, counselling services and rehabilitation programmes for victims of such incidents.

“We urge all stakeholders — parents, educators, policymakers law enforcement, and civil society — to come together in creating a safer environment for our children. We must be relentless in our efforts to protect the innocence and dignity of our children, for in doing so, we safeguard the future of our nation,” he said. — Bernama