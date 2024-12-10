MELAKA, Dec 10 — Preliminary police investigations have found no evidence of abuse in the case of a six-month-old baby boy, who died at his babysitter’s home in Merlimau, Jasin, yesterday.

Jasin police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said that a physical examination of the baby’s body showed no signs of criminal conduct.

“We are still awaiting the laboratory report from the post-mortem, and any remand application for the babysitter will depend on the results of the post-mortem and chemistry reports,” he said.

Bernama reported yesterday that the baby, Harraz Noah Nazrul Nizam, was found lying on his back by his babysitter, with a blanket covering his face, around 11.30 am.

The baby, the only child of Nazrul Nizam Mohd Tahar, 29, and Ainol Izzah Raslan, 25, had been fed milk and burped by the babysitter, before being placed on a mattress to sleep.

However, at around 11.40 am, the babysitter found the baby unconscious and immediately contacted Ainol Izzah. The baby was then rushed to the Merlimau Health Clinic and referred to Melaka Hospital, where doctors confirmed that the baby had passed away. — Bernama