KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this morning to personally assess the worsening flood situation in the state and meet with the victims.

He arrived at Sultan Mahmud International Airport at 10.25 am and was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Anwar then visited the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telaga Papan, Setiu, before proceeding to another PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Mangkok, Setiu.

The number of flood victims in Terengganu has continued to rise, reaching 43,281 this morning compared to 41,409 last night. This involves 11,679 families sheltering at 305 PPS across all eight affected districts in the state.

According to the latest data from the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Besut recorded the highest number of victims with 16,084, followed by Hulu Terengganu (7,080), Dungun (6,470), Setiu (6,332), Kuala Terengganu (2,940), Kuala Nerus (2,307), Kemaman (1,230) and Marang (775).

A check on the InfoBanjir portal as of 8.15 am revealed that 12 river water level monitoring stations — four in Hulu Terengganu, three in Dungun, two in Kuala Nerus, and one each in Kemaman, Marang, and Setiu — have recorded dangerous water levels. — Bernama