KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 –– The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu has worsened, with the number of evacuees rising, and additional temporary evacuation centres being opened, as of 8 yesterday evening.

Kedah and Perlis became the latest states to be hit by floods yesterday, while the situation in Perak and Johor remains unchanged.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees increased sharply, to 21,568 people this evening, compared with 12,526 reported earlier, who are being accommodated at 127 relief centres, involving nine districts, namely Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Machang, Tumpat, Bachok and Jeli.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, Pasir Mas recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 8,466 people accommodated at 32 centres, followed by Pasir Puteh (2,204 evacuees in 16 centres), Kota Baru (2,004 people in 17 centres), Tanah Merah (2,048 evacuees in 18 centres), and Kuala Krai (1,751 people in 18 centres).

In Machang, 1,585 evacuees are housed in 11 centres, Tumpat (1,568 people in five centres), Bachok (1,193 individuals in six centres) and Jeli (756 people in four centres).

Meanwhile, six major rivers in Kelantan have exceeded the danger level with an upward trend, namely Sungai Lanas in Jeli (31.28 metres), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.41m), Sungai Kelantan in Machang (20.27m), Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (10.94m), Sungai Melor in Bachok (9.85m) and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (3.69m).

One death was recorded in the state after a man, Tuan Mohd Zakaria Tuan Ismail, 33, died from an electric shock while trying to unplug a washing machine, after his residence in Kampung Banir Belikong, Pasir Puteh, was flooded early this morning.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees also increased sharply, to 3,768 people, compared with 1,851 people recorded this afternoon, with a total of 69 relief centres opened, involving the districts of Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman.

Besut emerged as the most affected district, with 2,335 people placed in 33 centres, Hulu Terengganu (513 evacuees in 19 centres), Setiu (388 people in 11 centres), Dungun (246 people in two centres), Kemaman (215 people in two centres) and Marang (71 evacuees in two centres).

Water levels at 11 river monitoring stations in the state also recorded readings above the danger level, including Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak, and Sungai Besut in Kampung La, Besut; Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Setiu, Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut, Sungai Setiu at Jambatan Permaisuri, and Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok, Setiu.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the Dewan KEDA Kota Aur in Sik was the latest relief centre to be opened this evening, bringing centres opened in the rice-bowl state to two, involving the latest total of 52 evacuees, including a baby girl, who was transferred to the centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, in Kubang Pasu.

In Perlis, a total of 149 people were evacuated to two centres –– Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Guar Nangka in Arau and SK Titi Tinggi in Padang Besar.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of evacuees remained at 20 people, accommodated at the SK Haji Parit Aman in Kerian, while in Johor, the flood situation also remained unchanged, involving 28 people, who are still taking shelter at the Balai Raya Batu Badak in Segamat.

In Sarawak, a senior citizen died after the car he was driving got stuck, before being swept away by a strong current into the river, at KM 4 of Jalan Selirik, in Kapit, early this morning.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning of continuous heavy rain at dangerous levels until Friday, expected to occur throughout Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as in Kuantan and Jerantut districts in Pahang.

Perlis and Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling), Perak (Hulu Perak) and several areas in Pahang, involving Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Maran, Pekan and Rompin are also expected to experience continuous heavy rain at a severe level, for the same period. –– Bernama