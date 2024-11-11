KUALA BERANG, Nov 11 — A father and his son were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at Kilometre 15 of Jalan Gaung-Kuala Ping-Teris, near Kampung Tengkawang here today.

Hulu Terengganu District police chief Deputy Supt Zainul Mujahidin Mat Yudin said that in the 7.45 am incident, Saiful Azrin Awang, 42 was on his way to send his six-year-old son Muhammad Daim Irfanshah to the Community Development Department (KEMAS) preschool nearby.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the two victims collided with the left door of a Proton Saga car travelling from the opposite direction.

“The car driver, a dentist, wanted to turn into a junction to go to his workplace when the motorcycle, with the two victims astride coming from Kampung Gaung, collided with the left side of the car,” he said when contacted.

Zainul Mujahidin said Muhammad Daim Irfanshah died on the spot while his father, who suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in his lungs, was taken to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital.

However, Saiful Azin, a labourer, died at about noon while undergoing treatment.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama