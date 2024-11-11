KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Malaysia and Egypt condemned the Israeli attacks and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to avert further humanitarian catastrophe.

In a joint statement by Malaysia and Egypt during the official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the republic, Anwar and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed on the need to advocate for peace and security to prevail in the Middle East.

Both leaders also addressed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

“Malaysia also expressed appreciation to Egypt for facilitating the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid from Malaysia to Palestinians in Gaza,” the statement read.

Anwar and El-Sisi reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.

“They urged the UN Security Council to reconsider Palestine’s application for full membership, in line with Resolution A/RES/ES10/23 adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10 May 2024,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Anwar and El-Sisi strongly condemn Israel’s continued violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law in its military operations in Lebanon.

“These actions also violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon through continued incursions and airstrikes, resulting in the loss of over two thousand innocent civilian lives and immense damage to infrastructure,” the statement read.

Both Leaders express their full support for the full implementation of UNSC resolution 1701 in order to safeguard peace and security in the region.

Anadolu Agency reported that more than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

According to medical reports, the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since Oct 7, 2023, has risen to over 43,500, with more than 102,000 individuals sustaining injuries. — Bernama