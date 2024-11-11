CAIRO, Nov 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that the upcoming Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would achieve consensus among Islamic nations on resolving the Gaza and Palestine conflict.

Speaking during a public lecture at Al-Azhar University here on Sunday, Anwar also extended his gratitude to the Government of Egypt for facilitating Malaysia’s humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Tomorrow, an urgent meeting will be held with Islamic and Arab nations in Riyadh. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and I will attend to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and Palestine.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the President and government of Egypt for their remarkable support, enabling Malaysia to deliver humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza.

“And (thank you) for their assistance in sending two military planes to Rafah to evacuate Palestinian patients for treatment in Malaysian military hospitals,” said Anwar, who is currently in Egypt for a four-day official visit that began on Saturday.

On Nov 1, Anwar confirmed that he had received an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend a special summit in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia has recently taken steps to convey its views to Arab nations, urging the removal of Israel as a member of the United Nations (UN) due to the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.

He said this is the first time in modern history that such extreme humanitarian violations have occurred, unchecked by the Israeli regime.

“The Israeli regime seems intent on wiping out the Palestinian people from Gaza and committing what is called genocide. Never in human history has one country violated all laws and regulations, killing children and women, committing atrocities by seizing land and colonising it,” he said.

“For this reason, Malaysia has made efforts to convey our views to our Arab and Islamic allies by promoting what is known as the Global South or the Alliance of Southern Countries to urge Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations,” he added. — Bernama