CAIRO, Nov 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim departed Egypt’s capital Sunday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Arab-Islamic Summit.

The special aircraft carrying Anwar left Cairo International Airport at 7.17 pm local time.

“Insya-Allah, tomorrow I will bring the voice and mandate of the Malaysian people to the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit where we will discuss the ongoing aggression and atrocities by the Israeli Zionist regime against the people of Palestine and Lebanon,” he said in a brief statement before his flight.

Anwar said after the summit, he would return to Cairo to continue several pre-planned engagements with both the Malaysian and Egyptian delegations.

Earlier in the day, Anwar made a brief visit to Wisma Seri Mutiara, a residence hall for Penang students studying at Al-Azhar University.

“Alhamdulillah, I had the chance to meet with our students here and I reminded them to focus on their studies and uphold Malaysia’s reputation,” he said in a separate statement.

Anwar said during the visit, he also witnessed the handover of a RM780,000 fund from the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) to the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo. The funds are intended for renovations and maintenance of the older Wisma Seri Pinang hostel adjacent to the new facility. — Bernama