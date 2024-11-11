KUANTAN, Nov 11 — Police are asking the public to help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing since Saturday and was last seen in Kampung Paya Chedung, Maran.

Maran district police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said the teenage girl known as Ummul Ayuni Atiqah Mohd Khamis, 15, is of medium build and about 150 centimetres tall.

The girl has a mole on her left cheek and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black-and-white checkered blouse, black trousers and a pair of black sandals.

“People who have information related to the individual are asked to come forward to the nearest police station,” he said in a statement today.

Information can also be channeled by contacting the district control centre of the Maran district police office at 09-4771222. — Bernama