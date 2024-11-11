KUALA PILAH, Nov 11 — Eight private religious school students in Negeri Sembilan were charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today for hurting their fellow students last month.

Four of them, all aged 15, plead not guilty to grievously hurting a 14-year-old student at the school dormitory in Rembau at 1am on October 16, while another student, 16, plead guilty to the charge.

Three remaining students, all aged 17, plead guilty to hurting a 15-year-old student at 5.30pm at the same location and date.

In addition, one of the three 17-year-old students plead guilty to the same offence of causing hurt to another 15 year-old student at the same time, place and location.

They were all charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code that carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years and fines, as well as Section 323 of the Penal Code that carries a maximum sentence of one-year imprisonment and a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both if found guilty.

The case is managed by deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisa Zainuddin while all the accused were represented by their respective lawyers, including from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), Norfazrin Jamal.

Magistrate Saiful Sayoti allowed bail of RM2,000 for each juvenile offender with one surety and set December 17 for case re-mention. — Bernama