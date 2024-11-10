KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The investigation into the disappearance of a bag containing RM1 million in cash, which was initially reported missing after a security company collected it from a bank in Ampang Point, but was later recovered, has been completed.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that the investigation paper is being updated, and will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

“The two security guards, a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, who were detained to assist with the investigation, were released on police bail yesterday,” he said when contacted, today.

Last Wednesday, the two security guards were arrested at 10 pm, following the report of the bag containing the cash going missing earlier that day.

The suspects were remanded for four days to aid in the investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

The bag was reported missing at 3.55 pm but was later discovered by members of the public in the middle of the road on Jalan Hulu Kelang, heading towards the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway, on the same day.

Both suspects were believed to be in the security van carrying the bag with cash totalling RM1,071,000 on the day of the incident.

It is suspected that the bag fell from the vehicle while it was navigating a sharp bend along the route. — Bernama



