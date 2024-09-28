KUANTAN, Sept 28 — The public has been advised to check weather forecasts and warnings issued by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) before visiting Pahang, due to the current unpredictable weather conditions.

State Unity, Tourism, and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man emphasised that the public should also follow notices issued from time to time, including those from the Pahang Forestry Department, which manages several popular recreational spots for tourists.

“During uncertain weather conditions, activities like hill or mountain climbing and visiting waterfalls may be risky,” she said during a press conference after opening the Moh Ngopi 2.0 Festival yesterday.

MetMalaysia Director General Muhammad Helmi Abdullah reported that the monsoon transition phase is expected to begin on September 24 and last until early November.

Commenting on the Moh Ngopi Festival, Leong highlighted that the event contributes to the local economy and positions Pahang as a hub for coffee lovers in Malaysia.

“The state government, through Tourism Pahang, remains committed to consistently organising such events to ensure the continued growth of the state’s tourism industry, particularly in gastronomic tourism,” she added. — Bernama