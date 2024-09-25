KOTA KINABALU, Sept 25 — Two children, aged two years and two months, are feared drowned after they were swept away by floodwaters in Kampung Dalit, Sook, near Keningau, yesterday.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, in a statement today, said the two were carried away by floodwaters that inundated their home at 5pm.

“Seven individuals were swept away by the floodwaters, but five were rescued, while the other two, who are children, remain missing,” according to the statement.

The Fire Department received the emergency call about the incident at 10.06pm, after which a team from the Sook and Keningau fire stations rushed to the location, approximately 110 kilometres away.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victims is ongoing, it added.

Firefighters from Keningau are at the location to gather information on the victims. — Bernama