KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The number of flood victims in Kedah and Perak recorded a total of 6,833 people in 34 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of 8 this morning compared to 7,210 people last night.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims dropped to 6,804 people from 2,173 families compared to 7,181 people placed in 33 PPS in the four affected districts last night.

Kota Setar still recorded the highest number of victims with 4,638 people, followed by Pendang (1,606), Kubang Pasu (493) and Pokok Sena with 67 people.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department's (JPS) Public Infobanjir website informs that only Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu exceeds the danger level at 22.12 metres.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the total number of flood victims remained 29 people from seven families placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak PPS in Kerian.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), Sungai Perak in Teluk Sena is at a dangerous level with a water level at 13.20 metres.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement this morning said that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in Langkawi, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, Penang as well as Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama and Manjung in Perak and Melaka until 11 this morning. — Bernama