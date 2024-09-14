PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — Police have arrested a foreign man and seized a wallet and mobile phone belonging to a victim who claimed to have been robbed and raped by the suspect at a condominium in Cyberjaya on Thursday.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a 71-year-old local woman at 12.18 am.

Wan Kamarul Azran said that the 25-year-old man, who worked at a restaurant, would be remanded tomorrow at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 376/392 of the Penal Code for rape and robbery,” he said in a statement today.

The sections provide for a prison sentence of not less than five years and up to 20 years, along with caning for the rape offence, while the robbery offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years, a fine, or caning.

Yesterday, a post that went viral on the X app stated that an elderly woman was robbed and raped while waiting for an elevator in the lobby of a condominium, believed to be her residence, in Cyberjaya. — Bernama