KOTA BARU, Sept 11 — The Sessions Court here has set December 8 and 9 to hear the case of a tour agency manager, Hafizul Hawari, 38, who is facing seven charges including unlawful possession of firearms.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah fixed the dates when the case came up for mention today.

He also told defence counsel Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan Zainuzzaman to submit the representation to transfer the case to Sepang before the trial started.

This was after deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad told the court that the prosecution had not received any instruction to transfer the case to Selangor.

During the proceedings on June 30, Nik Mohd Faris Syazwan applied to transfer the case to the Sepang Sessions Court as his client was also facing other charges, including for attempted murder, in Selangor.

On April 24, Hafizul pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on seven charges including for possession of firearms.

On the first count, he was charged with unlawful possession of a Glock 19 Austria pistol, an offence under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 which provides a sentence of up to 14 years in prison and a minimum of six lashes of the cane, if convicted.

For the second charge, he was accused of possessing 33 rounds of PMC 380 AUTO bullets without a valid licence under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 (Act 206), punishable under the same section and faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

On the third count, Hafizul was charged with possessing a clear plastic package containing ball-shaped firecrackers without a permit, an offence under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which provides a maximum sentence of seven years in prison or a fine of RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

On the fourth to the sixth counts, he was charged with possession of three identification cards belonging to three individuals aged 29, 34, and 35, respectively, under Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

Hafizul was also charged under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with driving a white Honda Civic car with a fake registration number.

The offence provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both upon conviction.

All the offences were allegedly committed in a Honda Civic car in the compound of a private hospital here at about 3 pm on April 15 this year.

On April 25, Hafizul was charged in the Sepang Sessions Court with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the International Arrival Hall Level 3, Terminal 1, of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He was alleged to have committed the offence at 1.09 am last April 14.

Hafizul was also charged with voluntarily causing grievous harm to his wife’s personal bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, by using a firearm at the same place, date, and time. — Bernama