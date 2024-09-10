KUCHING, Sept 10 — A 23-year-old man was jailed for six months and fined RM1,000 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for slapping and kicking his wife who asked for a divorce.

Mohamad Hairee Basiree pleaded guilty before Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan after he was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term for up to one year or a fine up to RM2,000, or both, if convicted.

Mohamad Hairee committed the offence at a rental house in Taman Sri Wangi, Jalan Matang here at around 10pm on September 7, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Hairee went into a fit rage and slapped his wife’s forehead, as well as kicked her right waist, causing the victim to sustain bruises and pain.

The victim later filed a police report, leading to Mohamad Hairee’s arrest on the same day.

Investigation found that the incident stemmed from the victim’s desire for a divorce, which Mohamad Hairee opposed.

During a heated argument, Mohamad Hairee lost his temper and physically abused his wife.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Mohamad Hairee was unrepresented by a counsel. — Bernama