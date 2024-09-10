PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — The Public Service Reform Agenda mooted by the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar will focus on five key result areas and be strengthened with 20 strategies.

The five key result areas are Appreciation of Values and Governance; Human Capital Development; Organisational Development; Service Delivery and Empowering Public and Private Synergies.

Speaking at the KSN Leadership Aspiration Programme here today, Shamsul Azri said most of the key result areas are ‘low hanging fruits’, but some require medium- and long-term implementation.

As such, he said the government would adopt associated and integrated strategies in a bid to realise the Public Service Reform Agenda.

“Associated strategy emphasises the whole-of-nation concept involving the private sector, while Integrated strategy emphasises the whole-of-government concept which involves an integration of government departments and agencies,” he said. — Bernama

