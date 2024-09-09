KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The announcement of Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s candidate for the Mahkota State Legislative Assembly by-election will take place tomorrow night.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the announcement will be held at PN’s main operations room in Kampung Melayu, Kluang, at 8.30 p.m.

The candidate’s name will be revealed by PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Yesterday, Utusan Malaysia reported that the announcement, originally planned for today, was postponed as PN leaders were busy with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s eighth anniversary celebrations and a PN leadership meeting.

Barisan Nasional (BN) announced its candidate, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, to defend the seat last Saturday.

The Mahkota by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on August 2.

The Election Commission has set polling day for September 28, with nomination day and early voting scheduled for September 14 and 24, respectively.