KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Perak police are not ruling out the use of diplomatic channels, including through Interpol, to track down and arrest the Indonesian suspect believed to be involved in the discovery of a baby’s body found buried under the cement floor of a house in Taman Sri Rokam, Ipoh on August 28.

According to Berita Harian, Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that efforts to locate the suspect, an Indonesian woman who was the last tenant of the house, are ongoing.

He added that it is currently unclear whether the woman is still in Malaysia or has returned to her home country.

“The suspect has not yet been identified. We are trying to trace the Indonesian national who is believed to have lived in the house, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“We have not confirmed whether she has returned home or is still in Malaysia. However, the police will collaborate with other agencies such as the Immigration Department and utilise all available resources.

“If we identify that the subject has returned to her home country, we will use diplomatic channels through Interpol,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference after the September 2024 monthly assembly of the Perak Police Chief at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters in Ipoh.

Previously, Ipoh District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, reported that the autopsy results were inconclusive regarding the cause of the baby’s death due to the state of decomposition.

Abang Zainal Abidin also mentioned that it could not be determined whether the baby died after birth, during pregnancy, or at birth, as there were no injuries found on the female infant, who is believed to have been about seven months old at the time of birth or a premature baby.

Earlier, the media reported that the police are searching for an Indonesian woman who had rented the house where the baby’s body was discovered under the cement floor.