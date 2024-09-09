KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A woman was fined RM700 by the Seremban Traffic Magistrate’s Court today for allowing her 10-year-old son to drive a car last month.

According to Berita Harian, the 45-year-old cleaner, the owner of a Toyota Corolla, was accused of permitting the child to operate the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9pm on September 3 at Jalan Arowana 2, Taman Arowana Impian in Seremban.

The boy’s joyride was cut short when the car skidded, causing an accident with a van and a Perodua Kancil.

Police said the boy’s nine-year-old neighbour was in the passenger seat at the time.

Charged under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Berita Harian said, the woman faced a potential fine of up to RM2,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Unrepresented by a lawyer and appearing before Magistrate Marlissa Mohd Fahmy, she pleaded guilty but requested a lower fine due to her monthly income of RM1,500 and her responsibilities as the sole caregiver for three school-age children and a sick husband.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Pusppa urged the court to impose a suitable and instructive sentence, citing the severity of the offence.

Pusppa highlighted that the act not only endangered the child, who was also transporting a nine-year-old at the time, but also posed a risk to public safety.

The court imposed a fine of RM700, with a seven-day prison term if the fine is not paid.

The accused has settled the fine.