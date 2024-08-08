KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — More than 7,600 parking spaces are available for the convenience of the public in conjunction with the 2024 National Day celebrations that will take place at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31.

Apart from that, 80 shuttle buses are also provided, according to a poster uploaded on an infotainment social site, Merdeka 360 which is related to the celebration of National Day and Malaysia Day.

There are also 8,000 tiered public seats and 40 food trucks.

The public is invited to celebrate the 67th National Day with the theme “Madani Malaysia: Jiwa Merdeka” starting at 7am, which will be enlivened with various interesting activities.

Among the contents include a brass band formation performance, a parade of security forces assets and decorated cars and an aerial performance by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Also shown is the performance of Malaysian art Madani and human graphic as well as unarmed combat.

The public can visit www.merdeka360.my for more information on the National Day celebration. — Bernama