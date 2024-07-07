KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The concept of ‘Al-Falah’ featured in this year’s Maal Hijrah 2024/1446 theme is crucial for ensuring societal success, benefiting the people, religion and country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this year’s Maal Hijrah theme, ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani,’ highlights ‘Falah,’ which by definition means success.

“The beginning of Muharram, or Maal Hijrah, is significant as it commemorates the historic Islamic event of the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD. This event took place on the 1st of Muharram, marking the new year in the hijrah calendar.

“Apart from the highly recommended recitation of the end-of-year and beginning-of-year prayers, it is also an opportune time for introspection and renewing our commitment to fulfilling both personal obligatory acts and the community’s legal obligation. Maal Hijrah Greetings to all Muslims,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Advertisement

He also prayed that this Islamic new year would bring blessings, mercy and the pleasure of Allah SWT to everyone.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, highlighted that the Prophet’s migration from Makkah to Madinah in 622 AD not only marked the beginning of the hijrah calendar but also brought significant changes to Islamic history.

“This event teaches us the meaning of perseverance, courage and diligence in facing challenges. It also reminds us of the importance of unity and blessings in every step we take.

Advertisement

“Let us embrace this new Hijrah year by increasing our prayers, performing more good deeds, and strengthening our piety towards Allah SWT. May we always be blessed and guided in every step and action we take. Insya-Allah, Malaysia will continue to enjoy peace and prosperity,” he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also expressed hope that the arrival of the new Hijrah year would be a turning point for everyone to open a new and better chapter in their lives.

“Let us seize this opportunity to improve ourselves, enhance our practices, and draw closer to Allah SWT. Hijrah is not merely a physical migration but also a profound transformation in our hearts and intentions.

“May the spirit of Hijrah give us the strength to face all challenges and obstacles with patience and faith. Insya-Allah, with the blessings of early Muharram, we will all be guided towards success and happiness in this world and the hereafter,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa Ahmad said that Maal Hijrah teaches us the meaning of patience and perseverance in facing life’s trials and challenges, emphasising that the process of hijrah was not an easy journey.

“Despite the difficulties, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions remained steadfast and patient, believing that with Allah’s permission, all hardships could be overcome. This lesson is very relevant in our daily lives, where we frequently encounter various trials. Patience and perseverance are key to achieving success and blessings.

“Maal Hijrah offers many profound lessons for all of us. One of the primary teachings is the importance of sacrifice in achieving greater goals. The Prophet’s migration from Makkah to Madinah illustrates the significant sacrifices made by him to uphold and spread Islam.

She also noted that Maal Hijrah emphasises the importance of unity and brotherhood

“Upon arrival in Madinah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immediately fostered a spirit of brotherhood between the Muhajirin and Ansar, and this brotherhood became the strong foundation for building a harmonious and strong community.

“This spirit of unity should be instilled in Malaysian society to ensure we live in peace and harmony, respecting and helping one another,” she said.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also extended Maal Hijrah greetings to all Muslims.

“Maal Hijrah is an important day for all Muslims commemorating the momentous event of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) migration from Makkah to Madinah. Let us together reflect on the true meaning of this journey and continue this path by upholding the noble and harmonious values of Islam,” he said. — Bernama