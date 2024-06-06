BUTTERWORTH, June 6 — Police have arrested two men and two women to assist in the investigation into a house break-in and theft of jewellery from the home of influencer Siti Nur Khalieda Yusra, also known as Kieda Crepe, on April 25.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) acting district police chief Supt Zulkeflee Sulaiman said that all the suspects were detained at the Jalan Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur this morning, immediately after the completion of proceedings for another house break-in case there.

He said that the suspects, believed to be friends aged between 20 and 27, were then taken to the Magistrates’ Court here to obtain a remand order.

“The remand for all suspects has been granted for six days starting today until June 11 to allow further investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code. With the arrest of these suspects, we believe we can solve the house break-in case involving Kieda Crepe,” he told Bernama today.

Previously, the media reported that the residence of the influencer, who is also a dessert entrepreneur in Pokok Sena here, was broken into by robbers who also made off with jewellery, causing her to incur losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

However, three days ago, Kieda uploaded a video on her TikTok account, claiming that no arrests had been made despite the incident occurring 40 days ago. She alleged that the incident resulted in a loss of RM800,000 after various pieces of jewellery stored in a safe were stolen by robbers who entered her house through a window. — Bernama

