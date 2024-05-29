PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants Islamic financial instruments such as sukuk to become one of the core products in the development of the Islamic financial sector.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the focus at present is on halal products and certification.

“The prime minister noted (in today’s Cabinet meeting) that we have been focusing on halal products and certification, however, he said that Malaysia’s success and ability to develop Islamic financial products should be our focus going forward.

“We are aware that financial products such as sukuk are not only in demand but there is a large market (for it) and we need to focus on this aspect,” he said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the unity government, said Anwar also touched on the national semiconductor strategy and the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finances. — Bernama

