TAWAU, May 25 — A total of 2,745 Agro Madani Sales held between January 1 and May 12 has helped the people save RM16.8 million, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said the programme aims to help people gain direct access to fresh fish, vegetables and fruits, among other things, from producers or entrepreneurs, saving them up to 30 per cent because it does not involve middlemen.

“This programme not only helps consumers but also benefits over 31,000 local entrepreneurs including those guided by the government, allowing them to market their products. This year the programme recorded RM56.55 million in sales,” he told reporters after launching the Mega Agro Madani Sales Carnival here today.

The Agro Madani Sales initiative is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), Farmers Organisations Authority (LPP) and the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and will be expanded to 5,000 sessions this year.

Meanwhile, Arthur said in a statement that the government is formulating designated strategies to ensure that all parties are safeguarded in facing the challenge of the high cost of living.

He said 5,608 Agro Madani Sales were held involving 74,841 entrepreneurs, with sales totalling RM93.74 million last year.

“Last year the initiative also recorded savings totalling RM27.8 million for 1.6 million households. This indicates that Agro Madani Sales have been well-received among the B40 and M40 groups,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fama chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said the three-day Tawau Mega Agro Madani Sales Carnival, which ends tomorrow, is expected to attract 30,000 visitors, bringing RM850,000 worth of sales.

“Today, 140 entrepreneurs are involved in this Agro Madani Sales Carnival, offering special prices for 4,000 bags of 10kg rice at RM25 per bag and 2,000 Madani Combo baskets at RM20 per basket,” he added.

According to a visitor, Fariza Saka, 42, the programme should be held more frequently because it helps people get affordable food items.

“I bought two bags of 10kg rice at RM48... I saved RM10. Then I bought a whole chicken for RM10.50, cheaper than the market price of RM12 and bought a Madani Combo basket for RM20 containing six items including eggs and cooking oil,” she added. — Bernama