DALAT, May 25 — The Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) is keen to work with the state government to produce gas as raw material for hydrogen, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said here today.

He said he told the KUFPEC delegation who paid a courtesy call to him yesterday that Sarawak has enough gas and water resources and sunlight to produce hydrogen.

“In Arab countries, they have gas and sunlight but do not have enough supply of water. They can use solar, but it is affected by sand, which means the absorption is not that strong,” Abang Johari said at the opening of the Dalat Welfare Department complex.

He said it would cost them a lot to maintain the solar system to achieve a strong absorption.

The premier said he told the Kuwaitis that Sarawak does not base on hydrocarbons to produce hydrogen.

“I said we can produce hydrogen from water which we have a lot because we have plenty of rainfalls and rivers, apart from year-long sunlight,” he said

He said Sarawak can make use of what it has through innovations to produce hydrogen.

Abang Johari said hydrogen is a base for the petrochemical industries, adding that this is a comparative advantage that Sarawak has.

Yesterday, KUFPEC chief executive officer Mohammad Salem Al- Haimer said that the company was ready to build a strong collaboration with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to share expertise, technology, and investments which is expected to positively impact the local industry and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

He said KUFPEC also aimed to add value through their experience and expertise to positively impact the local community and achieve mutual success in the state's development.

He said KUFPEC welcomed opportunities to become a partner of the Sarawak government in efforts to strengthen the state's oil and gas sector.