PUTRAJAYA, May 24 — The Foreign Ministry, through the Malaysian High Commission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, is monitoring the landslide situation in Enga Province.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, announced this via a Facebook post on Friday.

“Any latest developments will be informed from time to time,” according to the Facebook post.

In the post, Wisma Putra also shared important information for Malaysians to contact the Malaysian High Commission in Port Moresby, located at Lot 16, Section 531 Rosewood Executive Residences, Savannah Heights, Port Moresby.

The high commission can be reached at the phone number +675-3251506 (during office hours) and +675-3252076 (after office hours) or via email at [email protected] and through the website at http://www.kln.gov.my/png_port-moresby/home.

Earlier, the German Press Agency (dpa) from Sydney reported that more than 100 people are feared dead in the landslide incident in Papua New Guinea.

The report, quoting Australia's public broadcaster ABC, stated that the landslide hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometres northwest of the capital city Port Moresby early Friday morning.

Authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties, according to the report.

Papua New Guinea, with a population of nearly 10 million people, is located north of Australia. — Bernama