KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Redberry Media’s group chief executive Maaresh Starling has been re-elected president of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Malaysia (OAAM).

OAAM said Starling’s reappointment follows OAAM’s recent Annual General Meeting held on April 24, with WOW Media executive director Mary Koh re-appointed as vice president

Following his re-election, Starling said OAAM’s, as the leading organisation for out-of-home advertising, has always consistently cooperated and will continue to work with federal, state and local authorities.

“It is indeed an honour as most of us have been re-elected. We aim to continue our vision and mission of building and promoting a sustainable industry with high standards, good governance, and ethics.

“Our current priority is the rollout of Malaysia’s inaugural national industry-wide audience measurement system for OOH advertising.

“We are delighted that ongoing pilot tests are generating positive results. This is important to ensure the credibility, accountability, and sustainability of Malaysia’s outdoor advertising industry,” he said.

Apart from Starling and Koh’s appointment, Henry Tan of Parisign Media also returned as OAAM’s honorary secretary while Ron Graham of Sanctuary Billboards was elected honorary treasurer.

The elected Committee, representing Big Tree Outdoor, EDSB Outdoor and Seni Jaya, rounds out the council.