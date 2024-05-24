KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 ― The Malaysian Television Producers Association (PTVM) has called on the Ministry of Communications to create a conducive ecosystem for the Malaysian television content industry through more effective new policies.

Its president Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli said the content industry needs to be structured more effectively to ensure competitiveness and attract corporate entities both domestically and internationally to invest in the industry.

He said four proposals were put forward during an engagement session with the Ministry of Communications today.

These include assessing the need to control the number of companies registered with the Ministry of Communications to participate in pitching sessions at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM); ensuring production companies with licences from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) undergo mandatory courses or training under the MyCAP programme and exporting RTM content through government-private sector collaborations.

“A healthy competition will provide fair opportunities and create win-win situations between industry players and the government through the relevant agencies,” he said in a statement yesterday. ― Bernama

