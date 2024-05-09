KUANTAN, May 9 — The Pahang State Health Department (JKNP) plans to build an additional block for women and children at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS) in Temerloh through the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13).

State Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Razali Kassim said the proposed development project was a long-term plan presented by the JKNP to the Planning Division of the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“The construction of the additional block also takes into account the development of a multi-storey parking complex, which will take the total number of parking lots (at the HoSHAS) to over 1,120. This will ease congestion at the hospital,” he told the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question from Hassanuddin Salim (PN-Kuala Semantan), who asked about the government’s plans to overcome congestion in the HoSHAS parking area, particularly during peak hours.

Razali said the hospital had taken several measures to overcome the congestion problem in the parking area, including allotting specific appointment slots for patients of specialist clinics and patients only being allowed to register 30 minutes before their appointed slots.

He said HoSHAS also plans to introduce a digital appointment method, probably in July, after getting approval from the MoH, adding that this application would facilitate patients and their family members to confirm their visits to the specialist clinics without having to arrive at the hospital early in the morning.

“HoSHAS also has a policy where hospital staff are not allowed to park their vehicles in the parking spaces in front of the specialist clinics until 2pm.

“The hospital staff have been instructed to park their vehicles in the parking area provided behind the hospital, which has 120 parking lots,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the Youth and Sports Ministry has approved an allocation of RM6 million through the MP12 Rolling Plan for the construction of a mini stadium or a mini-stadium complex in Kampung Kolam, Rompin.

“The tender process is expected to be carried out in 205,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (BN-Tioman), who asked about the application status for the mini stadium and race circuit in Kuala Rompin, Rompin. — Bernama