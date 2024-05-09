PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has instructed Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) to conduct a comprehensive study involving areas at risk of tree falling incidents along its railway tracks.

Minister Anthony Loke said Prasarana also needs to engage in discussions with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) or relevant local authorities to identify the locations involved.

“The maintenance work actually falls under the jurisdiction of local authorities, and there are also private areas, so we cannot simply enter those areas.

“However, as the operator, we need to be more proactive, and I have asked Prasarana to conduct a more detailed study into these at-risk areas and then discuss with DBKL or relevant local authorities about it, especially along the monorail and LRT routes,” he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Loke said monorails and LRTs are more susceptible to untoward incidents such as tree falls due to their tracks being located in the middle of urban areas.

“Because our railway system is mostly above ground and monorail tracks are in the middle of the city.

“Tree maintenance is one of the main agendas that need to be prioritised. Previously, there was regular maintenance, but with incidents like this occurring, we need to double our efforts,” he said.

On Tuesday, a man died while two others were injured after a tree fell on Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur, hitting 17 vehicles and a monorail track. — Bernama