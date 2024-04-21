KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The reform agenda currently implemented by the Madani Government is a political conviction to help the people in need regardless of their political background, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Taking the example of the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR), he said the government provided as much as RM10 billion this year compared to RM8 billion last year, which benefited nine million people to ease their burden.

“(Besides) for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara), we increased fivefold from RM130 million last year to RM700 million, (while) aid for school students, from Year One to Form Five, all Malay, Chinese and Indian students, including in Sabah and Sarawak will receive from the 2024 allocation amounting to RM800 million,” he said.

Anwar, who is also PKR President, said this while delivering the Presidential Message in conjunction with PKR’s 25th Annual Convention, at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), here, today.

Advertisement

He said the government also takes care of the welfare of civil servants through a review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) with recommendations for improvement which will be announced on May 1. — Bernama