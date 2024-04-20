KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Tourism Australia reportedly said that the country is witnessing a strong revival in the numbers and interest from Malaysian outbound travellers, signalling an optimistic trend for the destination.

Tourism publication Travel Trade Gazette Asia (TTG Asia) quoted Tourism Australia’s country manager for Malaysia, Karen Saw, attributing this to Australia’s reputation for offering exceptional value-for-money experiences.

“With the rising cost of living, travellers are seeking more value, and Australia remains a top choice due to its plethora of such experiences,” she was reported saying.

TTG Asia reported that in November last year, Malaysian arrivals to Australia surged by 137.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Additionally, 70 per cent of these arrivals were repeat travellers.

It also said Malaysian tourists were found to be spending more than double the amount in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Saw also highlighted findings from Tourism Australia’s Consumer Demand Report, indicating that 65 per cent of Malaysians travel to explore and are increasingly budget-conscious.

“Additionally, 83 per cent of Malaysian travellers tend to adhere to their travel budgets,” she added.

TTG Asia also reported that the trend of prioritising experiences over budget is particularly pronounced among the younger Malaysian demographic.

A survey revealed that 81 per cent of millennial and Gen Z Malaysian travellers are willing to allocate an average of RM9,000 each for their holidays, compared to older travellers who may prefer tighter budgets.

The report explained that Australia meets the demand from Malaysians well by offering a diverse range of attractions, including scenic walks, museums, and festivals, often at no cost.

According to the Australian government tourism promotion agency, the average length of stay for Malaysians in Australia has increased post-lockdown, with an average of 30 nights spent last year compared to 22 nights in 2019.

The report added that enhanced air connectivity has further facilitated travel between Malaysia and Australia.

AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X have expanded their services, with AirAsia Malaysia introducing 14 weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Perth, and AirAsia X offering daily services. Malaysia Airlines has also increased its weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne as well as Sydney.

It also said that Australia is the third-most desired destination for Malaysian travellers due to its perceived safety and security, appealing climate and weather, and value for money.