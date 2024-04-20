PETALING JAYA, April 20 — Projek SAMA was officially launched today as an organisation advocating institutional reform to enhance political stability and accountability in Malaysia with four core aspects — strengthening constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy, rule of law, and federalism.

The recently formed NGO were founded by six people formerly affiliated with the Coalition of Free and Fair Elections (Bersih): Ngeow Chow Ying, Thomas Fann, Beverly Joeman, Professor Wong Chin Huat, Rama Ramanathan, and Datuk Dr Abdul Halim Yusof.

Projek SAMA founding member Ngeow Chow Ying speaks during the launch of Projek SAMA at Temu House in Petaling Jaya April 20, 2024.

Ngeow said that the NGO was formed “to talk about certain ideas, to give the general public a narrative that they can take on their own and amplify,” during her opening speech here.

“First is institutional reform, because structurally, we have some problems and we have to talk about that,” she said.

In light of the numerous race, religion and royalty (3R) issues that has circulated less than a month ago, Projek SAMA said it aims to pave the way for citizens to discuss ideas rather than igniting fire in 3R issues.

“In the absence of ideas, identity politics thrive,” said Wong, who is also a political scientist at Sunway Univeristy.

Thomas Fann speaks during the launch of Projek SAMA at Temu House in Petaling Jaya April 20, 2024.

Fann, in his speech, reminisced a time where children were innocent and carefree and how things have chaned now as kids participate in spewing hatred and ultimately urged that this needs to change.

Currently Projek SAMA is also working on women’s representation in parliament and state legislative assemblies, a part of its institutional reform efforts.

Ealier this month, Projek SAMA participated in the “Maaf Zahir Batin 365 (#MZB365)” campaign to urge Malaysians towards reconciliation, amid worsening communal provocation in the country along with other NGOs such as Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim), the Kuala Lumpur And Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) and others.

The campaign leans on a tradition from Hari Raya Aidilfitri last week, when Muslims would exchange greetings of “Maaf Zahir Batin”, meaning “Please forgive my wrongs, both thoughts and deeds”, with the “365” indicating it will run for a year rather than just the month of Syawal.