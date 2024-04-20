KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) election director Ng Sze Han has reportedly defended Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming’s announcement for RM5.21 million upgrade in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Following the accusation of vote-buying ahead of the by-election, the Selangor DAP secretary said this does not apply to the announcement since the two-week campaigning period would only start on April 27.

“The minister already explained that the allocation is a normal practice. After all, the nomination day has not been held yet. The minister also went to Terengganu and Kelantan today and gave the same allocation.

“There is no by-election in those places but work to provide allocations to local authorities is still being carried out to improve facilities in their areas,” Selangor investment, trade, and mobility committee chairman was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Nga said that his ministry has allocated a total of RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor.

Nga, during his visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council.

Electoral watchdog, Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) in turn criticised Nga’s move and said it violated its 3C guidelines which stand for “No Conditions, No Campaign and No Candidates”.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that the by-election for the vacant Kuala Kubu Baru seat in Selangor’s state legislative assembly will take place on May 11, 2024.

The nomination day will be held on April 27, and early voting will be on May 7, this year.

The late Lee Kee Hiong from DAP held the Kuala Kubu Baru seat from 2013 until her death on March 21 this year.