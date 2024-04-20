KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — The Madani government is committed to eradicating hardcore poverty in Sabah despite knowing the situation is quite complicated to resolve, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In this regard, the prime minister believes that the close relationship between the federal government led by him and the Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor can play an important role in realising that wish.

He said there should be efforts such as driving and bringing in more investment besides various initiatives being implemented to attract more tourists to Sabah and further drive the economy in the state.

“We want to drive growth, we want investments to come, for our hotels to be full of tourists...we have a moral responsibility to be tough to eradicate in the country including in Sabah itself,” he said here today.

Advertisement

He said this when speaking at the national Madani 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration officiated by Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and it was also attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as well as Hajiji. — Bernama

Advertisement