KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — PKR said today it will continue to work with Barisan Nasional (BN) despite MCA’s refusal to campaign in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election unless one of its own is contesting it.

The party’s information chief Fahmi Fadzil brushed off the snub, saying that both coalitions had committed to a partnership.

“BN has stated that as a coalition, they will be with the unity government’s candidate, so as far as PKR is concerned, we will work together with all the component parties,” the communications minister told the press here.

MCA decided on their non-participation at a political development committee meeting at the party’s headquarters yesterday, making it the second from BN to pull out after MIC.

Meanwhile, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) said it will respect the stand made by MCA and MIC to sit out the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election campaign.

Despite that, Selangor PH’s election director for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, Ng Sze Han, added that PH will continue to work together with BN as part of being in the unity government.

“Selangor PH will continue to strengthen cooperation with the BN leadership to face the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

“This is to maintain the momentum of the unity government’s cooperation,” he said in a brief text reply to Malay Mail this morning.

Last night, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said in Bagan Datuk that parties in the unity government have their methods to ensure a win in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election next month.

Last month, Zahid said BN will give way to a DAP candidate to stand in the May 11 but-election as it is the incumbent party.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, from DAP, on March 21.

The Election Commission has set polling day for May 11, while nomination and early voting will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.