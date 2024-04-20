KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — The National Madani 2024 Aidilfitri celebration, held for the first time in Sabah today, serves as a crucial platform for fostering harmony and unity among diverse communities, particularly within the state.

Approximately 25,000 guests attended the lively event held at the Sabah International Convention Centre, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The event, which was inaugurated by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, was also attended by both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Chong Mei Chem, 29, a bakery owner from Sipitang, expressed her excitement saying she did not want to miss out on the vibrant atmosphere of the Madani Aidilfitri celebration with the Prime Minister.

“It is a very festive celebration with a large crowd. Such events are great for building relationships as people from different backgrounds gather here to celebrate together,” she told Bernama at the event today.

Civil servant Asmah Dua, 47, from Kota Marudu, said she was excited and happy to witness cultural performances from various ethnic groups, showcasing the unity in Malaysia.

“I came from Kota Marudu here with my family and friends because I wanted to experience the true atmosphere of the Madani Aidilfitri celebration,” she said.

Contractor Mohd Yaakob Aliakbar, 47, from Kota Kinabalu, also saw the celebration as a chance for diverse communities to unite and experience the festive atmosphere of Aidilfitri this year, enjoying a variety of delicious dishes prepared by the organisers.

He also shared his joy at having the opportunity to meet and shake hands with the Prime Minister for the first time.

The National Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration marks the beginning of the Unity Journey Expedition in conjunction with the Unity Week 2024 celebration to be held in May.

Sabah is among the seven states selected to host the celebration with the Prime Minister, as well as state-level events scheduled until May covering Johor, Melaka, Kelantan, Kedah and Penang, before concluding in Terengganu. — Bernama