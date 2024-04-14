PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — Malaysia is closely monitoring the developments in the Middle East following the recent Iran-Israel tensions to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the region.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in its statement today said as a result of the escalating tensions, several countries, including Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, have closed their airspace.

“Malaysians in the region should be prepared for potential disruptions to flight schedules and are advised to make necessary adjustments to their travel plans,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra also advised Malaysians in the region to remain vigilant, stay informed, and follow the instructions of the local authorities.

According to the statement, any Malaysian who requires assistance while abroad can kindly contact the nearest Malaysian embassy or consulate in case of an emergency. The information of the Malaysian embassies and consulates are as follows:

Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran, Iran: No 25, 2nd Alley, North Zarafshan St., Shahrak-e-Gharb. Telephone numbers: +98 21 880724444 or +98 21 88078606. Email addresses: [email protected] and [email protected].

Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, Jordan: No. 5, Hassan Al Kayed street, off Abai street, Abdoun, Amman 11183, Jordan. Telephone numbers: +962 6590 2400 and +962 78590 2400. Email addresses: [email protected] and [email protected].

Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut, Lebanon: Lot 170, Saad Zaghloul street, Downtown, Beirut, Lebanon. Telephone numbers: +961 71 380 063 and +961 7677 2527. Email: [email protected]

Embassy of Malaysia in Baghdad, Iraq: Mezzanine Floor, Babylon Rotana Hotel, Al Abassi street, Al Jadria, Baghdad, Iraq. Telephone numbers: +964 786 497 0086 and +964 786 497 0087. Email address: [email protected] — Bernama