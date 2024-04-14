KUCHING, April 14 — The sitting positions of three state assemblymen (ADUN) from Bawang Assan, Engkilili and Ba’kelalan state constituencies, will be finalised before the Sarawak State Assembly sitting on May 6.

Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar said a letter has been received from Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to place Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (Bawang Assan), Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili) and Baru Bian (Ba’kelalan) in the government block.

“The DUN sits on May 6, so seating arrangements will be adjusted accordingly when I give my usual press conference after the pre-council meeting before the DUN sitting.

“Under standing two of the standing orders, it is the discretion of the speaker to decide who sits where,” he said after the ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah DUN Sarawak’ here today.

On April 6, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) was officially dissolved by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) and its members joined PDP and PSB President Wong was appointed as PDP senior vice president and the PDP Supreme Council unanimously elected Dr Rayong and Baru Bian as vice presidents.

Apart from PDP, the component parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that make up 80 of the 82 seats in the Sarawak State Assembly are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS). — Bernama

