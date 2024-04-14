KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today visited the Al-Ghufran Royal Mausoleum Bukit Chandan in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, Her Majesty’s visit to the royal mausoleum was to visit the tombs of her father, the late Sultan of Perak Paduka Seri Sultan Idris Shah II, and her mother, the late Raja Perempuan of Perak, Muzwin Almarhum Raja Ariff Shah.

Her Majesty was accompanied by the Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah; Raja Dihilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, and Raja Puan Muda of Perak, Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim was also present. — Bernama

Advertisement