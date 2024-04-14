KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured the Indian community that his government will not tolerate any form of racial discrimination.

He called for greater national unity and societal cohesion while stressing that the Indian community is an integral part of Malaysia and his government is planning ways to give the community more opportunities to prosper.

Speaking at the 133rd birthday celebration anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi, Anwar said the government had taken several steps to ensure the Indian community is looked after, among them moving the troubled Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) under the Prime Minister’s Office, devoting resources to Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) and Tekun, and fixing basic sanitary infrastructure in the Tamil schools.

“Let me illustrate one area where I have listened to your concerns, my Indian brothers and sisters. We have listened, and indeed, we do care immensely. I am pleased to note Mitra has now been remanded back to the responsibility of the Prime Minister’s Office, directly under my purview.

“However, I wish to also stress that Mitra is not the only medium in today’s Malaysia to uplift the lives of our Indian communities. For instance, your Madani government is also devoting resources to AIM and Tekun, which also provide valuable assistance to the Indian community, nationwide. This also includes repairing essential basic sanitary infrastructure in our Tamil schools,” he said.

In expressing his desire for a united Malaysia, Anwar praised Dr Ambedkar’s emphasis on fraternity as crucial for unity, aligning with Malaysia’s national philosophy.

Echoing earlier calls for national unity, Anwar stressed that Malaysia’s future success depends on overcoming prejudices and advancing equality for all.

“The challenge is ours, and I am confident every Malaysian, no matter the colour of their skin, their creed or station in life, can individually, and together, collectively, create a stronger, more prosperous and more equal Malaysia, where anyone who dreams big, works hard and plays by the rules, can realise their ambitions. This is my goal for every Malaysian, indeed, for our whole country,” he added.

Dr Ambedkar headed the committee responsible for drafting the Constitution of India. He was also India’s first Law and Justice Minister.