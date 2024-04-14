SHAH ALAM, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Iran’s attack on Israel was a consequence of the Israeli government breaking international laws by bombing the Iranian embassy on April 1.

He said the attack and war between the two regional foes was not good for the world economy and peace and is calling for a special meeting today with the cabinet to discuss what action should be taken.

“The war between Iran and Israel that started after the Zionist Israeli government attacked the Iranian embassy, which is against international law, is a consequence of one’s actions. When you break the law you invite a reaction.

“The government and I will be having a special meeting at 6pm today with the ministers and officers involved to decide the next steps to ease tensions.

“Our attitude at the international level is to make sure we can find a peaceful resolution as what’s happening there will affect the peace and economy of the world,” he said when met by reporters today.

Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel today, the Israeli army announced.

Iran had repeatedly threatened to strike Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on its Damascus consular annexe and Washington had warned repeatedly in recent days that the reprisals were imminent.

