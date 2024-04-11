Advertisement

ALOR GAJAH, April 11 ― A motorcyclist died early this morning while undergoing treatment at Melaka Hospital after reportedly colliding with a police patrol vehicle during an operation against illegal racing on Jalan Gangsa-Kesang Road, Durian Tunggal, yesterday.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Zainol Samah, stated that the victim, Mohammad Khairul Basahri, 18, who was riding a Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle, succumbed to internal injuries besides suffering from a broken leg and thigh in the incident at 2.56am.

“We found a 40-second video circulating on social media showing the accident involving a four-wheeled police vehicle and a motorcycle ridden by the victim.

“The police vehicle driven by a 37-year-old officer from the Durian Tunggal police station went to the location following public complaints about noise disturbances and illegal racing in the area. The officer turned on the headlights and siren to warn the group of motorcyclists,” he said in a statement here today.

He said realising the presence of the police, the motorcyclists congregated at the roadside fled the scene on their motorcycles.

He clarified that when the police vehicle was making a right turn, the victim purportedly collided with it from the opposite direction.

Zainol stated that the injured victim was taken to Melaka Hospital where he passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit at 12.37am today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death.

Zainol reassured that the Melaka police would conduct a thorough and professional investigation into the incident, encouraging anyone with information about the accident to reach out to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division chief at the Alor Gajah District police headquarters at 06-5563222 to aid in the ongoing investigation. ― Bernama