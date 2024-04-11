KUCHING, April 11 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said state and federal officials are still in discussions to identify the health facilities and school building projects that the state government will undertake to construct.

He said the state and federal governments have agreed for the former to take over these projects, including abandoned clinics and school buildings.

“We need to complete the construction of these buildings with state funds,” he told reporters on the second day of his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

He said a working committee jointly chaired by Sarawak Secretary Datuk Amar Mohammed Abu Bakar Marzuki and the secretaries-general of the Health and Education Ministries are also studying the mechanism on how the federal government will reimburse the state government after construction is completed.

Advertisement

“Health and education are still the responsibility of the federal government, so we need to study the mechanism on paying back the state government for using our own funds to complete the construction work,” he said.

He said the completion of the health facilities and school buildings, including the staff quarters, need to be expedited for the comfort of medical staff, schoolteachers and students as well as for benefit of the people.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for agreeing with the state government to build these health facilities and school buildings using our own funds first,” he said.

Advertisement