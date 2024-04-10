PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — One Malaysian student is still undergoing follow-up treatment at Christchurch Hospital, New Zealand, following a road accident involving five Malaysian students at Lake Tekapo on March 30.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said two other injured students have been discharged from the hospital.

The ministry informed that arrangements have been made for the deceased students: one has been laid to rest in Christchurch, New Zealand, while the remains of another student have been repatriated to Malaysia and buried there.

It affirmed that all necessary welfare arrangements for the students involved in the tragic incident have been completed.

Their collective efforts, whether direct or indirect, have been instrumental in facilitating and ensuring the welfare of the students affected by the accident.

The ministry also expressed its appreciation to all parties involved, including the government of New Zealand, Timaru Hospital, Christchurch Hospital, University of Canterbury, the Malaysian community in Christchurch and other parties involved, who, whether directly or indirectly, helped in facilitating and ensuring the welfare of the students are well taken care of. — Bernama

