KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The five principles of Rukun Negara should not only be memorised and internalised but practised among the country’s multicultural society for greater unity and to avoid disputes between races.

National Unity Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the five principles of the Rukun Negara — Belief in God, Loyalty to the King and Country, Supremacy of the Constitution, the Rule of Law and Courtesy and Morality — should be upheld by Malaysians at all times.

“I believe everyone has been exposed to the five principles of Rukun Negara since it was introduced in 1970 by memorising and internalising each of its principles during their school days.

Advertisement

“Memorising alone is not enough as it has many shortcomings... that’s why many issues involving race and religion often arise until they create disputes among various races.

“If each of us practices these five principles, surely sensitive issues and racial tensions will not arise and we can maintain the harmony of the multicultural society,” he said when met by Bernama.

He said this when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s special address yesterday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Advertisement

In his address, Anwar stressed the importance of unity among Malaysians, irrespective of race or religion, to elevate the nation to greater and dignified heights, in addition to not marginalising or antagonising any group or community, regardless of whether they are in the majority or minority, for any reason.

Anwar said the framework of nation-building should not underestimate the importance of Islam as the federal religion and the advancement of Syariah law in the country.

Lee said the integrity of unity is most vital in the country because, eventually, the success of a country does not just depend on the economy, science and technology but unity, which decides everything and must be prioritised.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Sabah Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities lecturer Associate Prof Lee Kuok Tiung said that although national leaders have repeatedly advised the public not to raise sensitive issues, irresponsible groups still exploit such issues for their own interests.

“Whether it is politicians, leaders or ordinary citizens, we must be careful in making any statements because what is expressed may not necessarily be accepted and can sometimes be misinterpreted by certain parties,” he said. — Bernama